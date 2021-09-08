Construction crews on Wednesday morning dismantled a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has towered over Richmond since 1890.
The 21-foot, 12-ton statue, one of America's largest monuments to the Confederacy, took about an hour to bring down as a crowd sang and cheered, the Associated Press reported.
"The equestrian statue was lifted down to the ground just before 9 a.m., after a construction worker who strapped harnesses around Lee and his horse lifted his arms in the air and counted down, 'Three, two, one!' to jubilant shouts from a crowd of hundreds. A work crew then began cutting it into pieces," the AP wrote.
The Lee statue was erected in 1890, a generation after the Civil War, during a time in which southern states were working to reinforce white supremacist systems and structures across their governments, services, and societies, Gov. Ralph Northam's office said in a news release.
More than a year ago, the Northam administration proposed removing the Lee Monument in Richmond. Court challenges prevented that action until last week, when the Virginia Supreme Court unanimously agreed that the removal could move forward.
The statue will be placed in secure storage at a state facility until a permanent, appropriate location is chosen for its display.
“... The statue of Robert E. Lee has finally come down—the last Confederate statue on Monument Avenue, and the largest in the South," Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. "The public monuments reflect the story we choose to tell about who we are as a people. It is time to display history as history, and use the public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”
The 40-foot granite pedestal will remain for the time being. The pedestal’s final disposition will be determined following a community-driven effort to reimagine Monument Avenue, including the state-owned property surrounding the monument and the pedestal. The City of Richmond and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts are spearheading the effort on behalf of the Commonwealth.
