Photographer Wes Snyder, who lives and works on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, caught something unusual while shooting video this month at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. Amid a scattering of stars, an object moves past -- an object no one has been able to positively identify.
Snyder’s camera picked up the object at 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 7, while he was facing the south southeast sky. The object was seen for a total of 166 seconds or just under 3 minutes total.
“I spent a night at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse shooting time lapse photos in order to create an up coming video,” Snyder wrote on Facebook. “While I was looking through my footage I realized there was something in the video that I could not explain. Its much larger than your typical plane appears, and its moving way faster than clouds. Can you explain what this object could be?
In the video, the object appears at 10 seconds, and lasts a total of 16 frames. Each frame represents a 10 second photograph, Snyder said. Because it was visible for close to 3 minutes, it seems unlikely to be a meteor
So what was it?
Theories in Snyder’s comments ranged from fireballs (fast, bright meteors) to space junk, to the International Space Station or just plain aliens from Outer Space.
“I have seen a lot of weird things on the coast at night,” one person commented.
