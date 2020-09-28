A Fairfax County firefighter has been charged with misdemeanor assault after a police officer's body-worn camera caught him slapping a patient who spit on him in an ambulance.
Firefighter Andrew Cruikshank was charged Monday in connection with the Sept. 14 incident while en route to a local hospital, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
An altercation took place between Cruikshank and the patient, who was in police custody at the time, on a medic unit at approximately 6 a.m.
In the video, the patient is seen spitting on Cruikshank, who then slaps him.
An administrative investigation has been initiated at the direction of Fire Chief John Butler, police said, and Cruikshank has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department for two years.
“This action goes against the values we hold at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department,” Butler said in a statement. “We respect our role in the community and strive to build and maintain public trust. We remain dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of our community and will continue to ensure that our members are held to the highest standards of the profession.”
