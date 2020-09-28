Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.