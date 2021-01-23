Two restaurants in downtown Leesburg were damaged in a Saturday morning fire.
The blaze appears to have started at YummyPig BBQ on West Market Street, which shares the building with Wild Geese Pub and Restaurant, which was also affected.
Authorities say there were no injuries.
The fire marshal was on the scene investigating Saturday afternoon and the intersection of King and Market streets remained closed for clean up.
