Fire crews late Wednesday were battling a house fire in the 43000 block of Millay Court in Ashburn's Farmwell Hunt community.

Firefighters arrived after 8 p.m. to find flames through the roof of the single-family home, the Loudoun Career Firefighters Association said on Facebook.

It was unclear if anyone was home at the time and if there were any injuries.

In March, a 45-year-old woman died after a house fire in the same Ashburn community. That fire, on Keane Court, sent five occupants of the house and a firefighter to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

