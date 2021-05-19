Fire crews late Wednesday were battling a house fire in the 43000 block of Millay Court in Ashburn's Farmwell Hunt community.
Firefighters arrived after 8 p.m. to find flames through the roof of the single-family home, the Loudoun Career Firefighters Association said on Facebook.
It was unclear if anyone was home at the time and if there were any injuries.
In March, a 45-year-old woman died after a house fire in the same Ashburn community. That fire, on Keane Court, sent five occupants of the house and a firefighter to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.
A 45-year-old woman critically injured in a Friday fire in Ashburn's Farmwell Hunt community…
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.