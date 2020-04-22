Pilots in vintage planes flew over Stafford and Mary Washington hospitals on Wednesday to salute frontline health care workers.
The COVID appreciation flight, organized by the Mid-Atlantic Stearman Association, included a five-ship formation over Stafford Hospital starting at 1:45 p.m. and included flyovers at Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
The five pilots flew World War II era Stearman PT-17s. Pilots and crew included Chuck Tippet, Alex Bock, Dave Ellis, Lee Fox and Mike Shankle.
