The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Tuesday night armed robbery of the 7-Eleven in the 21800 block of Ryan Center Way in Ashburn.
Around 11 p.m., the unknown suspect entered the 7-Eleven and immediately approached the counter. The suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded cash. The suspect fled the store with a small amount of cash. There were no injuries reported.
The suspect was described as a Black male, short in stature, 150 to 175 pounds and is in his mid- 20s to early 30s. He was further described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black hat, and dark shoes with white bottoms.
Detectives have released surveillance video footage of the suspect.
