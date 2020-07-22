Tami Myb's Ring.com camera captured a scary scene as strong thunderstorms raged across the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon.
As the family wandered about their porch in Nokesville, watching the rain, a sudden blast of lightning sent everyone scattering, with the strike itself visible nearby.
The National Weather Service in Sterling said lightning persisted long after the heaviest rain and strongest winds moved out Wednesday evening.
"If any precipitation is falling, assume that lightning remains possible," forecasters said in a Twitter post.
Wednesday afternoon's storms downed trees and power lines across the D.C. area, with wind gusts up to 63 mph. The storms dropped 2.9 inches of rain in Centreville, 2.5 inches in Loudoun County, 2.4 inches in Dale City and 2.4 inches in Fauquier County, the National Weather Service reported.
As the violent weather moved out, more than 50,000 customers in the D.C. region were without power. As of 10:15 p.m., 14,651 Virginia customers remained in the dark, with more than 6,400 of those outages in Fairfax, 420 in Prince William, 387 in Stafford, 458 in Loudoun and 471 in Fauquier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.