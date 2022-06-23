VIDEO: Local leaders commemorate new historical markers at Dumfries slave cemetery

Wedged between Dumfries Elementary and the Dumfries Public Cemetery is a long field with trees and large stones scattered throughout. The area looks like it could be a park or picnic area – but instead it’s home to the bodies of dead slaves as well as free African Americans.
Prince William County dedicated a new historical marker to the cemetery on June 18 as part of a Juneteenth celebration, making clear to all who visit what the site represents.
According to the sign, “As many as 30 fieldstone grave markers” are in the cemetery, and there may be more unmarked graves.
Before the Civil War, slaves were buried on the plot of land with large stones to mark their graves. After the war, “Freedmen and Blacks who were free before the war” in Dumfries weren’t allowed to be buried in the town's main cemetery, the marker states. They were instead buried alongside the slaves.
“It was overgrown … it looked like it had been used for other people’s ‘I don’t want’ things,” said Norma Fields, president of Friends of Dumfries Slave Cemetery, about when she first saw the cemetery 10 years ago.
Fields said she heard about the cemetery from a friend and felt motivated when she saw it overgrown and collecting trash.
So she worked alongside other volunteers and groups like the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the Masonic Coalition to clean and maintain the cemetery. She says on the friends of the cemetery website that her goal is to give those buried there “a dignity in death they had not known in life.”
Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey helped push for the marker’s creation. She said the marker was "one of the desires" of the town of Dumfries and descendants of Batestown, one of only a handful of African American communities in Northern Virginia prior to the Civil War. She added that early into her campaign in the 2019 election, people such as Fields came to her saying the marker was something they wanted.
“Those were the voices as I was knocking on doors … so I’m just trying to fulfill those desires, those requests,” Bailey said.
The event, put on by Bailey’s team, brought out various community leaders, including Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood. The mayor used his time to highlight Dumfries’s first all-Black Town Council, ushering them to the podium.
The plot on which the cemetery resides is owned by the Prince William County School Board, which approved of the marker's creation. According to the friends of the cemetery website, the School Board agreed to fence in the area in 2009 after an archeological study that found the burial sites.
