Jeep owners from across Loudoun County headed up to West Virginia Wednesday evening, joining 8,700 other Jeep owners making a dream come true for a terminally ill little boy, The Burn reports.
Georgie is a 4-year-old boy that has come home from the hospital to spend his last Christmas with his family due to Stage 4 neuroblastoma, WUSA 9 reports.
Jeeps are among Georgie’s favorite things, so thousands of Jeep owners from around the country staged "Jeeps for Georgie" and converged on the Hedgesville, West Virginia area — a little over an hour northwest of Ashburn — to stage a huge Jeep parade past Georgie’s home.
A group of Jeep owners met up at Loudoun Valley High School Wednesday afternoon to caravan to the event which started around 6 p.m. Another group was meeting at the Costco in Leesburg, The Burn reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.