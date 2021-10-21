Fairfax County police have released surveillance video in a Wednesday morning robbery and shooting that left a 73-year-old man seriously injured.
About 6:15 a.m., police were called to the 2900 block of Annandale Road in the Falls Church area after a bicyclist saw a man lying on the ground in the parking lot. Fire and Rescue personnel discovered the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital and remained hospitalized, police said in a news release.
Preliminarily, detectives have determined the victim entered the parking lot in his Jeep around 5:20 a.m. to use the walk-up ATM. As he was standing in front of the ATM, he was approached by a man wearing a mask who displayed a small revolver, the release said.
The man was seen on surveillance footage threatening the victim and made demands before shooting him. The suspect left the area in an unknown direction.
The police helicopter and K9s conducted an extensive search of the area and were unable to locate the suspect, police said.
Surveillance footage of the incident was recovered from the bank. The suspect is described as a young black man, slim build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, light colored backpack, white shoes with black laces and a black face covering.
Detectives would like anyone who may recognize the subject from the surveillance footage or may have witnessed the shooting to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers.”
