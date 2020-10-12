A Haymarket resident spotted a large creature that appeared to be a long-tailed cat on a trail cam Monday morning.
Jennifer Farmer's video posted to the Facebook page Western Prince William Chatter showed a blurry but feline-looking creature cross a clearing in the rain. In the comments, Farmer says her family has seen the usual wildlife on the trail camera -- deer, coyotes and even a bear -- but nothing that looked like the animal on the video.
Mountain lion sightings happen from time to time around Northern Virginia, though the state declared the animals extinct nearly a decade ago.
In 2017, a mountain lion sighting near Chris Yung Elementary in Bristow put the school into secure-the-building status. The cat was spotted right around dismissal time, and teachers walked students to their buses while parents with walkers were asked to pick up their children.
In 2014, state game wardens investigated several mountain lion sightings in Lake Ridge and Fairfax County. That year there were two reports of what looked like a mountain lion near an elementary school outside Alexandria, an encounter with what appeared to be a mountain lion in Westridge just outside Lake Ridge and fourth sighting at Prince William Forest Park.
State game officials have said they don’t believe there are any mountain lions – also called cougars or Eastern pumas -- left in Virginia.
Virginia’s mountain lions were once on the endangered species list and in 2011, they were declared extinct. Despite their extinct status, there have been persistent mountain lion sightings across the state.
