Virginia State Police K9 Duke died Monday evening after suffering heat exhaustion over the weekend tracking suspects in Shenandoah County.
Duke and his partner, Trooper Jesse Lewis, were assigned to Fauquier County with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.
After searching for suspects who fled from a hit-and-run Saturday, Lewis recognized his partner wasn't his normal self and took him to an emergency vet in Manassas.
Duke was admitted in serious condition and received fluids and blood transfusions overnight. His condition had initially improved, but he died Monday evening.
"K-9 Duke crossed the rainbow bridge tonight, with Trooper Lewis and his family by his side," the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Duke received a hero’s escort for his final ride from the vet's office in Manassas Monday night, escorted by K-9 teams from nearby jurisdictions and fellow state police VSP K-9 Teams from all over the state.
In a Facebook post, the York-Posquoson Sheriff's Office called Duke a "one in a million" police dog -- focused, fearless and intense. The author of the post is a friend of Trooper Lewis and a fellow K9 handler.
"Duke wasn’t a 'dog,'" he wrote. "He was my friend's partner. It meant the end of an incredibly close relationship, founded in mutual trust, respect, and a deep love that cannot be understood by people who’s lives have never depended on a K9."
Lewis and Duke ran more than 100 calls last year, making the team the most deployed K9 unit in Virginia. The two were most recently assigned to the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, tracking down bad guys on the run.
"K9 Duke served his partner, Fauquier County, and the Commonwealth of Virginia with honor, focus, intensity, courage, loyalty, and valor," the post said. "He will never be forgotten."
