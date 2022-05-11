Two oceanfront cottages on the Outer Banks of North Carolina collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday as a powerful nor'easter raged offshore.
The houses, on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, tumbled into the waves hours apart. The same section of beach on Hatteras Island has battled erosion for years, with eight of the 11 houses on Ocean Drive condemned earlier this year after another cottage fell in the ocean in February. All three houses were unoccupied and no one was injured.
Officials at Cape Hatteras National Seashore have urged the homeowners on the street to move or demolish their cottages before the ocean can take them, but most have not because insurance will only pay out when the structure is destroyed, park service officials said.
The park service has closed the section of beach near the collapsed homes due to dangerous debris. A volunteer cleanup will be scheduled after the weather clears.
"This was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal ..."-Barack Obama 2008
