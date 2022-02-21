It's been eight years since three unknown men gunned down a young mom working as a grocery store clerk in Woodbridge.
The killers have never been identified or captured, and now on the anniversary of the crime, police and the FBI are again seeking anyone with information in the case.
Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero, 21, was killed on Feb. 21, 2014, at the former Platanillos Grocery and Jewelry store on U.S. 1. Three men dressed in all dark clothing approached the counter and opened fire, killing Coca-Romero and injuring a second employee, a 42-year-old Woodbridge woman. A customer standing at the counter and another employee in the store were not injured.
Police said the trio wore dark clothing and had their faces covered. They were captured on surveillance footage entering the store, at 14342 Jefferson Davis Highway, just before 9 p.m. that night. They were seen walking out just nine seconds later. Nothing was stolen.
Coca-Romera had a 9-month-old daughter and shared an apartment with the other victim, who had also emigrated from El Salvador.
The FBI Washington Field Office partnered with the Prince William County police department to offer a reward for the arrest and conviction in this case. Friday authorities announced that the reward has been increased from $10,000 to $20,000. The Prince William County Crime Solvers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000 or by submitting an online tip at pwcgov.org/policetip. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.
