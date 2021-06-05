Fairfax police are asking for the community’s help identifying a man believed to be responsible for multiple incidents of exposing himself in an Annandale apartment complex.
The first incident was reported on May 17 when a man was seen masturbating in an apartment building’s vestibule in the 4400 block of Island Place, police said in a news release.
A woman saw the man and quickly entered a storage room, locking the door behind her. The man was seen on a doorbell camera peering into the storage room through a hole in the door. He left the area prior to officer’s arrival.
Detectives later learned that earlier in that day, a woman encountered the man in the vestibule of an apartment building in the 7900 block of Dassett Court in Annandale, the release said. The woman locked herself into a storage closet after the man refused to let her leave the building. The woman was not physically harmed in that incident.
The man was again observed on May 18 in a stairwell in the 7800 block of Dassett Court. A woman encountered the man who lunged at her and grabbed her before running from the area.
On June 1, the man was seen in the 4400 block of Briarwood Court masturbating behind a building while looking into an apartment window. Police were summoned by a neighbor, but the man left the area prior to police’s arrival.
Officers from our West Springfield Police District have saturated the area attempting to identify the man responsible for these incidents, the release said.
The suspect has been described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s. He is approximately 6’ with a slim build. The suspect was wearing blue pajama pants pictured above in each case. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this suspect to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.