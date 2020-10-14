Fairfax County police detectives are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into a Sunday morning shooting in the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads.
Officers were called to the Build America Plaza around 1:19 a.m. after receiving several reports of gunshots. A short time later, the Arlington County Police Department located a man suffering from a gunshot wound near Interstate 395 at the Boundary Channel Drive exit.
Police determined the man was a victim from the shooting at Build America Plaza. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were later deemed non-life-threatening.
D.C. police later reported a victim from the same shooting arrived at a hospital in their jurisdiction with injuries that were not life threatening.
No arrests have been made but detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and examine all available evidence. Detectives have released this video footage:
Detectives are asking anyone who has any information about this crime, to contact our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
