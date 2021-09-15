The Prince William County School Board cleared the meeting room at the Kelly Leadership Center Wednesday night after conflicts between an overflow crowd and security and police.
The meeting began about two and a half hours after its original 7 p.m. start time.
The PWCS School Board room meeting room. Security is now attempting to clear the room. @PWCSNews pic.twitter.com/AZI7woOBZ5— Jared Foretek (@JaredGM19) September 16, 2021
School security and Prince William County police were enforcing a strict 53-person capacity for the public inside the board room ahead of tonight's meeting, with dozens more people outside trying to get in.
Inside the board room, a group of people who sang the National Anthem were confronted by others, one witness said in the comments on InsideNoVa's Facebook page.
"There were no riots, just angry concerned parents that deserve to be heard yet the school board set us all up and never came out. Videos will be shared and pwc will see the truth! God bless all of you!" she wrote.
After more than an hour of tense standoffs with those outside and some heated exchanges among the public inside the meeting room, security and police told the assembled public that the room needed to be cleared of everyone, including members of the media for security purposes.
The board was supposed to vote on two measures Wednesday, one mandating COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for all division staff, another changing the rules of the public comment period for meetings, something Board Chair Babur Lateef said was related to recent meetings at the Loudoun County School Board where some demonstrators have been arrested.
Some at the Prince William School Board meeting Wednesday night held signs in opposition to “critical race theory,” one of the topics that led to the demonstrations in Loudoun. Division leaders have said it isn’t being taught in local schools.
Over text, Lateef said the decision to clear the building was a “security call.”
It's unclear if the meeting will resume.
Stay with InsideNoVa for updates on this developing story.
(1) comment
These political school board entities are just corrupt s* holes that do not deserve to exist. Keep up the good work fellow citizens!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.