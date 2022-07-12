Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.