A picture may be worth a thousand words but police in Fairfax County said there’s more to tell about a social media video showing officers pointing guns at someone using a smartphone camera.
The voice of the person holding the phone can be heard on the video as officers ordered him to the ground: “Why you pointing the gun at me, why you pointing the gun at me?”
Fairfax Police department pointing their guns at a person for recording their arrest. pic.twitter.com/GnmTbPU3rc— Ancommie🏴🏳️🌈 (@Ancommiey) July 11, 2022
Fairfax County police said the incident unfolded at a Falls Church restaurant on Arlington Boulevard around 7 p.m. Saturday. The hostess reported being threatened by several juveniles, and she said one flashed what appeared to be a gun.
Police said the juveniles ran when officers arrived, but two were caught. As officers questioned them, a third juvenile popped up with something in his hands.
Officers, concerned about the whereabouts of the reported gun, ordered the juvenile to the ground at gunpoint. It was then determined that he was holding a smartphone.
The juveniles were released to their parents.
Any incident in which Fairfax County police point firearms automatically prompts an internal review. Police said the matter is being investigated by a detective in the Criminal Investigation Division
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said in a statement that the internal investigation will be monitored by the county’s independent police auditor, who reports directly to the Board of Supervisors.
“It is of paramount importance that FCPD officers follow departmental policies and procedures while also protecting the safety of all our residents and meeting the expectations of our community,” McKay said.
WTOP is seeking comment from the juvenile who recorded the video.
Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives. Reach him at duliano@wtop.com.
(11) comments
Welcome to Youngkin's Virginia!
Here come the woke snowflakes to defund the police.
Bootlickers like yourself love to give up rights afforded by the Constitution.
How about asking why someone talking like a street gangster (can only imagine how he was dressed) would walk up on an active crime scene with armed police in the middle of doing their job. Very lucky the moron wasn't shot. Play silly games, win silly prizes.
Who was that officer "serving and protecting" when her partner ordered her to approach this guy? Over excessive action to draw her firearm, as opposed to merely approaching the individual and explaining that recording is fine, but from a distance. Not a good look.
I do understand that officers were concerned with a firearm, which would explain the over reaction. Thankfully, no one was injured.
The officer was serving and protecting her life. Why do we rush to the defense of criminals that a victimizing communities? Officers have split seconds to make life altering decisions and you are worried about a "bad look".
He's not a criminal though. The very first thing she does is pull her firearm out, and casual tells the guy to get in the ground. Then her partner pulls out his and screams because the guy with the phone is obviously confused and doesn't know why he's being pointed at with a gun. The female officer is obviously lying about seeing a gun because a. She draws it out immediately after her partners command and b. She's practically whispering to the guy with the phone.
Therefore, not a good look.
He said "street gangster" lol. Your ignorance is showing gramps.
That female officer needs to go through weapon identification class again. That is some piss-poor training and de-escalation techniques employed here.
Realistically, if the teen was holding a gun, most likely he would have been shot.
If the cop thought the smartphone was a gun, she would have fired, and not made that comment.
"Why did Fairfax police draw guns on a juvenile recording on smartphone?" Because they're elitist, power-hungry, I-can-do-anything-I-want-without-reprisal thugs? Yup.
