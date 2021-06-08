When their dad died last year, Donn Pierre Langley asked his brother to promise to attend his graduation from Colgan High School in place of their father.
As graduation day approached, Malik Langley was in training at the U.S. Army's Airborne School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and it didn't look like he would be able to get away.
Donn walked across the stage to receive his diploma Saturday, without his dad or older brother -- or so he thought. Malik was waiting at the bottom of the stairs in uniform. The emotional reunion sent up a round of applause through the audience.
"He wanted me to be here for him because my father wasn't going to be able to," Malik Langley said in a video by Prince William County schools.
Malik told school officials he had to fight hard to get the proper permissions to get away for that afternoon to surprise his brother, and he was required to return to Fort Bragg by the next morning.
“I just wanted to keep my promise up to him,” he said.
