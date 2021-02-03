Gas line fire

A gas line on fire in Springfield on Feb. 3, 2021. 

 Screenshot from Fire and Rescue video

Three workers were injured and several vehicles caught fire Wednesday afternoon when a gas line erupted in flames on Hooes Road in Springfield.

Fairfax County fire and rescue says the fire, which was still burning at 1:25 p.m., was fed by gas and involved a backhoe. Three Washington Gas workers were taken to the hospital, but their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police had Hooes Road closed at Fairfax County Parkway.

Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.

