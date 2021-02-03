Three workers were injured and several vehicles caught fire Wednesday afternoon when a gas line erupted in flames on Hooes Road in Springfield.
UPDATE- scene of gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area. Gas fed fire involving backhoe. Three workers transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Media can stage in commuter lot corner of Sydenstricker and Hooes Rd. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/SKpOGiXuxP— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 3, 2021
Fairfax County fire and rescue says the fire, which was still burning at 1:25 p.m., was fed by gas and involved a backhoe. Three Washington Gas workers were taken to the hospital, but their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police had Hooes Road closed at Fairfax County Parkway.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.