A Ring Neighbors camera caught footage of a shooting in Woodbridge Thursday afternoon.
The video shared with InsideNoVa shows a man in the far right corner shooting at a passing car on Flotilla Way near Dyers Mill Court in Woodbridge just after 4 p.m.
Police say a 26-year-old man and several passengers were driving through the area when an unknown man fired shots at their car, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The driver returned fire before fleeing and encountering police on an unrelated call in the area of Fox Lair Drive.
As a result of the shooting, two passengers were injured -- a 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound a 25-year-old woman was struck by debris, Carr said. No additional injuries were reported.
While canvassing, officers located multiple shell casings and additional vehicles with damage consistent with being struck by bullets.
Video surveillance from a nearby home was received by police showing part of the incident, Carr said. The Ring video shared with InsideNoVa shows the neighborhood quiet, then the shooting.
Detectives are investigating to determine the events that led up to the incident, Carr said.
The gunman was described as Black with short black dread lock-style hair and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and denim jeans.
