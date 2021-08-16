Washington Monument lighting strike

A video shared by Ryan Sprouse of WUSA9 on Twitter shows lightning striking the monument.

 Screenshot from video by WUSA9

The National Park Service says the Washington Monument will be closed Monday after damage from a lightning strike early Sunday morning.

The strike was caught on videos and shared on Twitter by D.C. resident Travis Nix and WUSA 9 reporter Ryan Sprouse.

The strike happened during flooding thunderstorms that moved through before dawn early Sunday, causing severe flooding in Alexandria and Fairfax.

The park service said the monument's electronic access system was damaged by the lightning strike.

