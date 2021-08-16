The National Park Service says the Washington Monument will be closed Monday after damage from a lightning strike early Sunday morning.
The strike was caught on videos and shared on Twitter by D.C. resident Travis Nix and WUSA 9 reporter Ryan Sprouse.
INSANE Video from our @wusa9 SkyCam WOOOOOW #lightning #WashingtonMonument pic.twitter.com/iYmwDwDUMO— Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) June 5, 2020
The strike happened during flooding thunderstorms that moved through before dawn early Sunday, causing severe flooding in Alexandria and Fairfax.
Live at the Lincoln Memorial. Lightning hits Washington monument. Absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/S1ivKTTS0g— Travis Nix (@tnix113) August 15, 2021
The park service said the monument's electronic access system was damaged by the lightning strike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.