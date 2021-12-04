A 24-year-old Vienna man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal crash on Sept. 1 in Reston.
Since the crash, detectives conducted multiple search warrants and followed up on several leads provided from community members, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Through their investigation, detectives determined Carlos Alexander Torres Jr., of Vienna, was driving a family member’s Chevrolet SUV when the crash occurred, the release said.
Police say the driver of 2013 Volkswagen Passat was attempting to make a left turn from northbound Fairfax County Parkway onto Walnut Branch Road on a green arrow. The driver of the 2006 Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on Fairfax County Parkway, disregarded the red signal, proceeded through the intersection and struck the car.
The driver of the car, Andrew Willingham, 37, of Reston, was taken to a nearby hospital by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.
Torres fled from the scene on foot, police said. Detectives obtained warrants for felony hit and run, involuntary manslaughter, and driving with no operator’s license.
Since warrants were obtained on Sept. 16, detectives had been attempting to locate Torres. After executing numerous search warrants to determine his whereabouts, detectives recently received information of his exact location, the release said.
Friday afternoon, Fairfax police and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked Torres to a worksite in Montgomery County and took him into custody, the release said.
Torres was taken to the Montgomery County Adult Detention Center and is being held pending extradition back to Fairfax County. Detectives believe alcohol may have played as a factor in this crash.
