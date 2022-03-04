A 59-year-old Vienna man was stabbed to death in his home Wednesday night, and his son has been charged with murder.
At 5:33 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Chain Bridge and Babcock roads for the report of a man in the road with a knife. When officers arrived and found the man covered in blood, he discarded his jacket on the ground, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Officers saw a kitchen knife near the jacket as he walked away, according to the release. They were able to safely take him into custody and get him to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life threatening. He was placed under an emergency custody order for further evaluation.
While at the hospital, the man was identified as Axel Buschmann, 26, of Vienna. Officers determined that he lived in the 9800 block of Palace Green Way and based on the blood on his clothing, responded to do a welfare check at the home, the release said. As officers looked inside the home, they saw a man lying on the ground and appeared to be unconscious.
Officers went in through an unlocked door and found the man suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. Fire and rescue personnel responded and pronounced him dead at the scene, the release said.
The victim, 59-year-old Michael Buschmann, resided at the home with his wife and son, Axel. On Wednesday night, the father and son were the only two at the home when the younger Buschmann is accused of stabbing his father, then leaving, the release said.
Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the stabbing. Axel Buschmann has since been charged with second-degree murder, according to the release.
He remains at a local hospital receiving further treatment. Once he is released, he will be taken to the Adult Detention Center. A mugshot will be available after the warrant is served.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact them at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
The case is Fairfax County's fifth homicide of 2022. Year to date, there were two homicides at this point in 2021.
