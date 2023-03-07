A Vienna man was killed and his passenger injured in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 66 at the Rosslyn Tunnel in Arlington.
The wreck happened at 3:37 a.m. in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Range Rover traveling west on I-66 ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a jersey wall just before the tunnel, then traveled into the tunnel and overturned, state police said in a news release.
The driver, Talaat B. Hamooh, 26, of Vienna, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Range Rover, state police said. He died en route to the hospital.
A passenger, Hussain A. Aljahdali, 29, of Arlington, suffered minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
Excessive speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash, state police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.