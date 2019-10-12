A Thoreau Middle School teacher was arrested Friday in El Paso, Texas, on charges of carnal knowledge of a child and taking indecent liberties while in a custodial position.
On Thursday, parents found inappropriate text messages from the man to a teen and self-reported to the school in Vienna, Fairfax County police said in a news release. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad acted swiftly to corroborate the information.
Matthew Snell, 31, of Maryland, became aware of the ongoing investigation and left Northern Virginia jurisdiction as arrest warrants were authorized and obtained, police said.
"Through coordination with other law enforcement partners, he was tracked to the El Paso International Airport where he was safely taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service," the news release said. Snell will be extradited to Fairfax County to face charges.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Detectives are seeking anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Snell to call Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
