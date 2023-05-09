The Wreaths Across America organization is participating in a three-day event on the National Mall this weekend as part of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
The Vietnam War Commemoration will host an interactive and immersive experience that features over 90 participating organizations and is open to the public May 11-13. The event, called “Welcome Home! A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and Their Families,” was created to serve as a learning opportunity for people of all ages.
- Click here for a complete itinerary and location of events
Wreaths Across America’s mobile education exhibit is currently on a national tour and will be on display as part of the event’s Camp Legacy, which will be set up at both the JFK Hockey Fields and West Potomac Park and will be open for free tours. The mobile exhibit is traveling to Washington to support the event and share the organization’s mission to remember, honor and teach.
Wreaths Across America Radio will be broadcasting live from the mobile exhibit over the three days. The radio team will be talking with Vietnam veterans as well as other onsite veteran service organizations.
On May 11 from 5 until 8 p.m., Wreaths Across America Radio will broadcast live from the Library of Congress.
“Being part of a historic event is something we wish every American could experience,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are both grateful and excited to share these important experiences with our supporters.”
The festivities were scheduled to begin May 11 at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony at the west end of the JFK Hockey Fields. The event was planned to include a flyoverby four Vietnam War period Huey helicopters.
