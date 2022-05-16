A violent thunderstorm raced from Warrenton to the Chesapeake Bay late Monday afternoon, toppling trees and downing power lines in the path of its high winds.
As of 9:30 p.m., Dominion Energy reported more than 4,800 customers without power across Prince William County and more than 2,800 in Fairfax.
Though it looked like a tornado struck, the National Weather Service Sterling forecast office said the damage, which hit Lake Ridge and southern Fairfax especially hard, was likely the result of straight line winds. At the time of the storm, wind speeds up to 70 mph were forecast, just 4 mph below hurricane force. There was also no rotation on weather radar at the time, the weather service said.
The storm blew through Fauquier County first, downing trees and power lines along Dumfries and Rogues roads just before 3:45 p.m., according to weather service spotter reports.
The storm hit Lake Ridge and Fairfax at 4:35 p.m., uprooting eight to 10 large trees in the area of Springwoods and Old Bridge roads. Large trees were also blown down in the Mount Vernon area along Battersea Lane and power lines were down through the Hybla Valley area, the weather service reported.
Large hail was also reported with the storm, mainly in southern Fairfax.
Hail in Fort Hunt, VA (SE Fairfax County) @dougkammerer @MikeTFox5 pic.twitter.com/b8PZxBpbXd— Ethan (@e_david03) May 16, 2022
In defense of the Biden administration, this is one of the few bad things that happened in America today that wasn’t a foreseeable negative consequence of democrat policies.
"One Of The Wettest We've Ever Seen From The Standpoint Of Water"
