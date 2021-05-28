Virginia's ABC stores will be open on Memorial Day this Monday, but they'll be closing early at 6 p.m.
A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 394 stores, including brands and quantities of spirits available at each location, can be found at www.abc.virginia.gov.
Virginia ABC encourages those consuming alcoholic beverages to enjoy their spirits responsibly and never drink and drive.
