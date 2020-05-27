The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is now offering curbside pickup for online orders at 370 stores across the commonwealth.
After placing an online order, customers can opt for contactless pickup of spirits, Virginia wines and mixers from ABC stores the same day the order is placed, as long as the selected products are available in the store.
Customers can take advantage of curbside service by following these steps:
Visit Virginia ABC’s website, abc.virginia.gov, and select a store that offers curbside pickup (look for a car icon).
Place an order online and pay with a credit/debit card.
Follow the prompts to schedule a pickup time at least two hours in advance.
Arrive at the scheduled pickup time and park in the designated area. Call the store.
Show a valid ID to the retail associate to receive the order. No signature required.
Virginia ABC introduced curbside service in select stores on April 29, adding more stores each week. Currently, 96% of ABC’s 388 stores offer curbside pickup. Due to limited available parking, 18 stores are unable to offer curbside pickup. Since the service began, more than 40% of online customers have opted for curbside pickup.
“As the sole retailer of distilled spirits in Virginia, we’re pleased to include curbside pickup as a convenient and contactless way for customers to purchase products from our stores. We will continue to offer this service to our customers well after the need for social distancing has subsided,” said ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “Implementation of this new service is a testament to the hard work of employees across the organization and just the latest example of our dedication to keeping our staff and customers safe while providing excellent service.”
For customers who choose to make in-store purchases, Virginia ABC has implemented safety measures using retailer guidance provided by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to include:
No more than 10 customers permitted in a store at one time
Mandatory use of face masks by store employees
Plexiglas shields at registers
Floor markers to ensure customers stand at least 6 feet apart from one another
Daily cleaning and sanitizing with particular attention to most frequented areas including checkout counters and
high-touch surfaces such as door handles and knobs
Hand sanitizer at registers for customer and employee use
All ABC stores continue to operate at a reduced schedule – from noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Many stores are providing modified counter service where customers stand at a safe distance from others at the front of the store while ABC employees retrieve products at their request. Customers are encouraged to browse their store’s online catalog of products at https://www.abc.virginia.gov/products before visiting.
For more information about Virginia ABC’s curbside service and a list of the locations excluded from this service, visithttps://www.abc.virginia.gov/products/online-ordering/curbside-pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.