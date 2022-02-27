Virginia ABC stores are removing Russian-sourced vodka from their shelves in support of Ukraine, the agency announced Sunday.
The move follows a call by Gov. Glenn Youngkin this weekend for state agencies to review "procurement of any and all goods and services involving Russian companies."
In a Facebook post, the ABC said the following vodka brands will be removed immediately:
- Beluga
- Hammer & Sickle
- Imperia
- Mamont
- Organika
- Russian Standard
- ZYR
"We carry other spirits that have Russian-themed monikers and marketing such as Stolichnaya and Smirnoff, but these products are not produced in Russia and will not be removed from our shelves," the post said.
The agency said it is currently reviewing other products to determine if they have origins in Russia.
Youngkin on Saturday called for "decisive action in support of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion," and has ordered the following:
- The state Department of General Services to immediately review all contracts "across government and procurement to determine what, if any, Virginia tax dollars are spent on goods and services from primarily Russian companies."
- The City of Norfolk and the City of Roanoke to end sister city partnerships with Russian cities.
- The Virginia Retirement System Board of Trustees and university endowment funds to divest in a prudent and orderly fashion any and all holdings of the Russian ruble and any and all securities of Russian companies.
