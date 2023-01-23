The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has temporarily suspended the liquor license for the Longview 7-Eleven in Woodbridge after three murders, a shooting and a stabbing outside the store in the past six months.
The license holder, Siddik Enterprises Inc., has had no alcohol-related violations or warnings since obtaining the ABC license in 2014, but the store at 13990 Richmond Highway has attracted ongoing criminal activity. After an Aug. 29 shooting outside the store, ABC had the license holder sign a “Reasonable Measures Letter” to curb violence, drug-dealing, loitering and other crimes, but the owners didn’t act, ABC officials said in a news release.
The “licensee failed to take further steps to prevent future acts of violence by hiring adequate security, hiring multiple clerks during a shift, or otherwise preventing loitering or crime in the parking lot,” the release said.
The latest violence occurred Jan. 18 with a man was stabbed and seriously injured in the parking lot during a fight with another man.
“... One of the men drew a knife and began stabbing the other man in the back,” ABC officials said in a news release. “The suspect was known to sell tools, other items and knives in front of the 7-Eleven, and he threatens people who don’t buy his knives by telling them he will stab them and kill them.”
Following the stabbing, two patrol officers were assigned a “static post” to deter criminal activity.
The stabbing came two days after a 27-year-old Woodbridge man was killed, another man wounded and an occupied car hit by bullets on property adjacent to the store. Two other murders, on Oct. 27 and July 1, happened to the rear of the store, the ABC said.
“A neighborhood canvas revealed that employees of local businesses are scared to leave and multiple interviewees reported that the issues stem from 7-Eleven as well as surrounding businesses,” the release said. Prince William County police also reported more than 800 calls for service in the area.
“Due to the recent incidents of violence and the concerns from PWCPD of ongoing criminal activity, the Board concludes that there exists a continuing threat to public safety and that temporary suspension of the licenses is justified to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public,” the news release said.
The store’s license is suspended pending the results of a formal investigation, which will be completed within 10 days.
Additional police officers, lights and surveillance cameras are being added along the stretch of U.S. 1 near the store after the recent uptick in crime.
I hold out hope things will improve as they do in all democrat run ghettos.
Franklin acted. Kudos to her and her staff.
