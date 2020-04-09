The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) will consolidate its retail operations in Northern Virginia, which continues to be one of the most impacted regions of the commonwealth during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
ABC supports its employees’ decisions to self-quarantine when necessary, which has impacted staffing levels in this region. In order to maintain appropriate staffing and allow time to train additional personnel, ABC made the decision to temporarily close select stores in this area.
Beginning Monday, April 13, ABC will temporarily close the following stores:
Fairfax - 0685 Braddock Road
Fairfax - 3903 Fair Ridge Drive Suite "N"
Fredericksburg - 507 William Street
Alexandria - 686 St. Asaph Street
Annandale - 6920-E Bradlick Shopping Center
Arlington - 2507 North Harrison Street
Ashburn - 44722 Brimfield Drive
Haymarket - 5331 Merchants View Square
Herndon - 378 Elden Street
Springfield - 6230-I Rolling Road
Stafford - 50 North Stafford Complex Center Suite
Vienna - 8150 Leesburg Pike Suite 110
The authority is offering employees in the temporarily closed stores who want to work the option to do so in nearby locations to sustain operations in stores that remain open. No employees will lose the opportunity to work.
“We chose the stores using several criteria including the locations of neighboring stores and collaborated with our regional retail leaders to determine which closures would have the lowest impact on customers’ convenience,” said ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “Our top priority continues to be instituting operational measures to keep our customers and employees safe, and we are monitoring conditions and assessing staffing levels throughout the state to determine how best to operate all of our stores.”
ABC plans to reopen these stores on April 30, however the final decision will depend on the authority’s ability to properly and safely staff the stores.
All ABC stores currently operating across the commonwealth are open from noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The reduced operating hours allow staffing flexibility as well as more time for employees to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and stock shelves. In addition, all stores are limiting the number of customers in the store at one time to no more than 10.
Stores have also installed social distancing markers to ensure customers stand at least 6 feet apart from one another. Customers can practice social distancing and reduce time spent in stores by placing their order online at www.abc.virginia.gov.
For more information about Virginia ABC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.abc.virginia.gov/covid-19.
