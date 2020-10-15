Northern Virginia seven-day case average 10.15.20

While Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new daily cases has increased in the past two weeks, it is still well below the peak reached in late May.  

Virginia posted 1,331 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and Northern Virginia added over 300, as both the state and the region continue to see numbers start to climb higher.

The state's seven-day average of new daily cases now stands at 1,058, its highest level since mid-August, and the region's seven-day average of 248 is at levels not seen since mid-June.  The regional average is still well below the May 31 peak of 685, however.

The higher number of new cases is causing positivity rates for diagnostic tests to creep up both statewide and across the region.   However, the state's current seven-day average rate, 4.7%, remained below the key 5% threshold for the 20th consecutive day. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Oct. 15)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health. 

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.4% / Oct. 14 4.0% Up
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.4% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.4% / Oct. 14 3.5% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 5.1% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.5% / Oct. 14 5.9% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 4.6% Stable
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 4.7% Up

The Virginia Department of Health reported seven deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Thursday. Two of those were in Northern Virginia: one apiece in Fairfax and Loudoun counties. 

Northern Virginia data by locality (Oct. 15)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,077 324 73
Arlington 4,278 518 152
Fairfax 22,340 2,201 600
Fairfax City 145 13 8
Falls Church 75 13 7
Loudoun 7,417 459 129
Manassas 2,004 131 25
Manassas Park 628 56 8
Prince William 13,390 957 216
Totals 54,354 4,672 1,218
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 568 51 5
Spotsylvania 2,298 142 46
Stafford 2,230 168 19
Fauquier 1,026 51 25
Totals 6,122 412 95

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 314 new cases, 0 new deaths.  

  • Statewide: 1,331 new cases,7 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 22,433 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 54,354 cases, 1,216 deaths.

  • Statewide: 162,941 cases, 3,388 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.33 million diagnostic tests (2.51 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,009 (up from 1,007 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 220 (down from 230 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 18,831 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 614 (up from 604 the previous day) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

