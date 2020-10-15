Virginia posted 1,331 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and Northern Virginia added over 300, as both the state and the region continue to see numbers start to climb higher.
The state's seven-day average of new daily cases now stands at 1,058, its highest level since mid-August, and the region's seven-day average of 248 is at levels not seen since mid-June. The regional average is still well below the May 31 peak of 685, however.
The higher number of new cases is causing positivity rates for diagnostic tests to creep up both statewide and across the region. However, the state's current seven-day average rate, 4.7%, remained below the key 5% threshold for the 20th consecutive day.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Oct. 15)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.4% / Oct. 14
|4.0%
|Up
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.4%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.4% / Oct. 14
|3.5%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|5.1%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.5% / Oct. 14
|5.9%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|4.6%
|Stable
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|4.7%
|Up
The Virginia Department of Health reported seven deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Thursday. Two of those were in Northern Virginia: one apiece in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Oct. 15)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|4,077
|324
|73
|Arlington
|4,278
|518
|152
|Fairfax
|22,340
|2,201
|600
|Fairfax City
|145
|13
|8
|Falls Church
|75
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|7,417
|459
|129
|Manassas
|2,004
|131
|25
|Manassas Park
|628
|56
|8
|Prince William
|13,390
|957
|216
|Totals
|54,354
|4,672
|1,218
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|568
|51
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,298
|142
|46
|Stafford
|2,230
|168
|19
|Fauquier
|1,026
|51
|25
|Totals
|6,122
|412
|95
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 314 new cases, 0 new deaths.
Statewide: 1,331 new cases,7 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 22,433 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 54,354 cases, 1,216 deaths.
Statewide: 162,941 cases, 3,388 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.33 million diagnostic tests (2.51 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,009 (up from 1,007 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 220 (down from 230 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 18,831 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 614 (up from 604 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
