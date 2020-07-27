A $70 million grant fund has been created for Virginia small businesses and nonprofit organizations whose normal operations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam announced today.
The funding will be made available through Rebuild VA, a new economic recovery fund, and grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to about 7,000 applicants to cover eligible expenses.
Rebuild VA will be administered by the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity. Businesses and nonprofits must be in good standing, have annual gross revenue of no more than $1.5 million, and have no more than 25 employees. Eligible businesses and nonprofits include food and beverage establishments, non-essential retail outlets, exercise and fitness centers, entertainment and public amusement venues, personal care and personal grooming services, and private campground and overnight summer camps.
In order to be eligible, businesses must also certify that they have not received federal Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds or other funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Small businesses and nonprofits are the backbone of the Virginia economy and the bedrock of our communities, and they have been devastated by this ongoing health crisis,” Northam said. “Rebuild VA will help address the vast challenges that small businesses and nonprofits across our commonwealth are facing as they work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.'
The small business and supplier diversity department worked with the Department of Housing and Community Development, the Virginia Tourism Corp., and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to develop Rebuild VA. The parameters for the initiative were established in House Bill 1505, which was amended during the reconvened session in April to implement a grant program for certain small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal of the program is to help ease the burden on small businesses, said Brian Ball, state secretary of commerce and trade. “It’s clear that our COVID-19 economic recovery is going to be a marathon, not a sprint, and this puts great pressure on our small businesses to make costly, unexpected adjustments, from paid sick leave to purchasing PPE."
The governor's office said half of the program funds will be distributed to eligible small businesses and nonprofits in low-income and economically disadvantaged communities.
Rebuild VA funding may be utilized for the following eligible expenses:
- Payroll support, including paid sick, medical, or family leave, and costs related to the continuation of group health care benefits during those periods of leave
- Employee salaries
- Mortgage payments, rent, and utilities
- Principal and interest payments for any business loans from national or state-chartered banking, savings and loan institutions, or credit unions, that were incurred before or during the emergency
- Eligible personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting materials, or other working capital needed to address COVID-19 response.
The small business department will hold several webinars to review eligibility requirements and documentation needed to apply when the application opens on Aug. 10.
For more information about Rebuild VA, eligibility criteria, covered expenses, and how to submit an application, please visit governor.virginia.gov/RebuildVA.
