The Loudoun County School Board on Friday voted to appoint Dr. Aaron Spence as the next superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools.
Since 2014, Dr. Spence has served as superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools, a school district of over 65,000 students and 10,000 employees.
Spence replaces former Loudoun Superintendent Scott Ziegler, who was fired in December, one day after a special grand jury report criticized the school system’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021.
During his tenure in Virginia Beach, Spence "supported significant growth in the division, ensuring all schools became and remained fully accredited and overseeing processes resulting in the division’s highest graduation rates on record," Loudoun County schools said in a news release.
Virginia Beach schools implemented full-day kindergarten, an environmental studies program classroom at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Brock Environmental Center, an expansion of career and technical education and an increase in family and community engagement efforts, "including focused voice groups and expanded supports for English learner families," the release said.
Prior to that role, he was the superintendent of Moore County Schools in North Carolina for two years. His previous positions have included Chief High Schools Officer for Houston Independent School District, Chief Academic Officer and Director of Curriculum for Chesterfield County Public Schools, Principal of Deep Run High School and Assistant Principal of Henrico High School for Henrico County Public Schools, and a French teacher at Brook Point High School in Stafford County Public Schools.
"A recognized leader at the state and national level, Dr. Spence was named 2018 Virginia Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents," the release said.
“I am excited to meet with students, parents, staff and community members as I learn more about their hopes and aspirations for the school division,” Spence said in a statement. “I am honored to serve as your superintendent and look forward to building upon the already solid foundation of academic excellence in Loudoun County Public Schools. It will be my goal from day one to ensure we are leading together to build trust, create even greater transparency for our community around the outstanding work of our school division, recruit and retain a world-class team of educators, and leverage the power of relationships with families and stakeholders to strengthen us.”
Spence is expected to relocate with his family to Loudoun County and assume office in the coming months. Dr. Daniel Smith will continue to serve as acting superintendent until that time.
