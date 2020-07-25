Virginia reported its fourth highest daily number of new cases of coronavirus Saturday, although the increase was due in part to a delay in entering data caused by a surge in cases in Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The health department reported 1,245 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, the highest daily number since June 7 and the third time in the past four days the state has exceeded 1,000 new cases. Of those, 719 were from the Eastern Region of the state, which includes Virginia Beach. The recent rapid increase of cases there led to a delay in data being entered into the state case reporting system, the health department said, and is not a one-day spike. The health department also provides data showing the number of cases by the date each patient's symptoms began, which shows a more gradual increase.
In Northern Virginia, 154 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the region's seven-day average down slightly.
The eastern region continues to have the most patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, with 430 as of Saturday. Only 196 are hospitalized in Northern Virginia.
Virginia reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, with three in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,075 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,020, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 515, in Fairfax County.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,687
|264
|57
|Arlington
|2,801
|431
|135
|Fairfax
|15,265
|1,849
|515
|Fairfax City
|74
|10
|7
|Falls Church
|55
|10
|6
|Loudoun
|4,796
|325
|106
|Manassas
|1,561
|117
|20
|Manassas Park
|482
|49
|7
|Prince William
|8,417
|762
|167
|Totals
|36,138
|3,817
|1,020
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|318
|36
|2
|Spotsylvania
|1,212
|89
|32
|Stafford
|1,176
|111
|7
|Fauquier
|557
|34
|8
|Totals
|3,263
|270
|49
With the backlog of test results reported from Virginia Beach, the state reported the results of over 20,100 diagnostic tests on Saturday. That's the second most reported in a single day; the highest was 43,147 on June 12, when the report included a large number of backlogged negative test results. The state has now reported the results of more than 1 million PCR, or diagnostic, tests since the pandemic began.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 154 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide: 1,245 new cases, 8 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 20,126 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 36,138 cases, 1,020 deaths
Statewide: 83,609 cases, 2,075 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.01 million diagnostic tests (1.11 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,201 (down from 1,250 previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 266 (down from 274 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 10,800 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 420 confirmed positive cases (down from 423 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 145,565 deaths, 4.11 million cases, 1.26 million recovered
World: 640,601 deaths, 15.78 million cases, 9.13 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
