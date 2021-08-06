Virginia landlords would be required to apply for rental assistance on behalf of their tenants before proceeding with evictions for non-payment of rent, under legislation being considered this week by the Virginia General Assembly.

The language designed to protect against evictions is included in the budget bill being debated by the House of Delegates and state Senate, the bulk of which deals with allocation of $4.3 billion in American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government.

Although the House and Senate have approved different versions of the legislation and will probably have to reach a compromise in a conference committee, both versions include the rental assistance language as well as another provision providing funding to cover unpaid utility bills.

These protections are not as far-reaching as an eviction moratorium, but housing advocates argue it is crucial to preventing a surge in evictions and the number of people that may become homeless as a result.

Under the language, if tenants cannot pay their rent when due, landlords are required to serve a written notice informing tenants about the option to apply for rental assistance through the Virginia Rent Relief program, or, in Fairfax County, Coordinated Services Planning, along with each agency’s contact information. And unless the tenant has already applied for rental assistance, the landlord must apply on the tenant’s behalf within 14 days serving a written notice to the tenant.

Under some circumstances, the landlord could still take action to evict the tenant, including if the tenant refuses to apply for rental assistance or cooperate with the landlord in providing documentation to complete the rental assistance application or if the tenant is ineligible for rental assistance.

Colleen O’Conor, a housing attorney for Legal Services of Northern Virginia in Fairfax, said the legislation should prevent many evictions by slowing the court process and providing time for rental assistance applications to be processed.

“However, we have consistently seen that many tenants still fall through the cracks even with this type of protection because parties do not know how to apply for rental assistance, there are technological challenges, there are language barriers, and other issues arise,” she added.

These restrictions are not new. In November 2020, Virginia passed a budget bill imposing similar restrictions on landlords in Virginia, including requiring landlords to provide written notice to tenants about how to access rental assistance and how to seek legal representation and giving them the option to have the landlord apply for rental assistance on the tenant’s behalf. However, the language in that budget bill expired June 30.

These new eviction prevention measures come after a federal moratorium on evictions expired last weekend. But after increased pressure from Democrats, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new moratorium on Tuesday that would last until Oct 3.

The new moratorium temporarily halts evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission – the rationale being that the spread of the virus could be exacerbated if there is a surge in evictions and people are forced to move into homeless shelters or with family and friends. Most Northern Virginia localities now fall into those levels of transmission.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay noted that the county’s emergency rental assistance program has distributed over $8.3 million to nearly 1,000 households since the pandemic began.

“We are glad that the eviction moratorium has been extended, which will continue to provide peace of mind for families,” he said. “In Fairfax County, we’re not dragging our feet. We know our residents need assistance now, and we’re continuing to build upon our existing human services programs to meet the vastly increased need within our community.”

Also in the budget plan being considered in Virginia is $120 million to provide assistance to residential utility customers with water, electric, natural gas or other utility bills over 60 days past due.

The State Corporation Commission would establish an application process to distribute the funds directly to utilities, according to the legislation. Funding would be awarded proportionally based on the total amount of money owed.