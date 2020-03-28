Another 135 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Virginia were reported Saturday, increasing the state's total to 739 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The one-day increase was only slightly less than Friday's increase of 144 cases, the largest reported thus far during the pandemic.
The department reported that 99 patients were hospitalized for treatment of the disease, up from 83 on Friday, and that 17 people have died from complications related to COVID-19, up from 14.
Four Northern Virginia residents have now died from the disease. Recent deaths include the first in Prince William County, a man in his 70s, which was reported late Friday afternoon. The Fairfax County Health Department reported its second death on Friday - a man in his 60s who contracted the disease while traveling. On Thursday, Loudoun County reported the death of a local schoolteacher.
In all, the state has received test results from 9,166 potential cases, meaning that about 8 percent of all tests for the disease are coming back positive.
In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 156 in Fairfax County, 75 in Arlington, 56 in Prince William County, 54 in Loudoun, 20 in Alexandria, 11 in Stafford, six in Fauquier, four in Manassas, three in Spotsylvania, and one in Fredericksburg.
Test results typically take up to a week to be processed and reported to the state. The numbers are based on reports made to the Virginia Department of Health as of Friday at 5 p.m.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 28,000 deaths, including 1,700 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 615,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 104,000 cases in the U.S., which now has more cases than any other country.
The disease has affected all aspects of daily lives, including closing schools and many businesses. On Friday, President Trump signed a $2 trillion stimulus package designed to provide some financial relief to individuals and businesses.
Local governments, meanwhile, are trying to figure out how to continue with regular business, including adopting their annual budgets, during a time of social distancing.
And a Manassas woman is one of many trying to help meet the increasing demand for personal protective equipment.
