Virginia has 1,484 cases of coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday, an increase of 234 from the previous day. Nearly half of the cases are in Northern Virginia.
Deaths in the state due to the coronavirus are now at 34, up from 27 reported Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Twelve of those deaths have been reported in the department's Northern Planning Region.
The number of Virginians hospitalized has reached 208, up from 165 the day before. Hospitalizations are not broken down by region.
The state reported a total of 15,344 test results received from all reporting labs. That means 9.7 percent of tests have returned positive results.
The number of cases statewide represents a nearly four-fold increase from last Wednesday, when there were 391 reported.
Northern Virginia localities now have 716 cases, up from 608 reported Tuesday. The number of cases by locality compared with Tuesday is as follows:
- Fairfax County, 288, up from 244
- Arlington County, 119, up from 104
- Prince William County, 106, up from 94
- Loudoun County, 105 up from 87
- Alexandria, 32, up from 30
- Stafford, 28, up from 24
- Manassas, 9, up from 8
- Spotsylvania County, 8, up from 7
- Fauquier County, unchanged at 7
- Manassas Park, unchanged at 1
- Fredericksburg, unchanged at 1
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 43,200 deaths worldwide, including 4,081 in the United States, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 874,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 189,000 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins reports that 7,100 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 185,000 have recovered worldwide, as of Wednesday morning.
In an effort to contain the spread of the disease, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a stay-at-home order in effect until June 10 unless rescinded or changed. Here's a look at what the order means.
And as area hospitals prepare for a surge of patients, Virginia is working to set up field hospitals in Northern Virginia. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors learned late yesterday where the first three would be located.
At its meeting yesterday afternoon, the Prince William board also learned that the impacts of the coronavirus will leave a $14.2 million hole in the county's budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins in July.
The challenges the disease has placed on individuals throughout the community continue, such as the Dumfries family who struggled to get tested. And others are stepping up to help, such as the Manassas business owner who has turned her candy apple stand into a place where the homelesss can pick up free hot meals.
