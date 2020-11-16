Virginia case chart - symptom onset (Nov. 16, 2020)

Virginia Department of Health reporting of COVID-19 cases based on when symptoms began shows a new daily high of 1,297 cases was reached on Nov. 4, and not all of those cases may have been reported yet. 

Virginia reported its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, caused in part by a delay in reporting cases over the weekend but still raising the state's seven-day average to a new high. 

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,677 new cases Monday, surging past the previous one-day high of 2,103 on Nov. 7.  However the health department said the high number was due in part to its data system being down for several hours over the weekend, so not all cases were reported Saturday and Sunday.  

Regardless, the state's seven-day average, which smooths out such irregularities, hit a new high of 1,594.3, up 10.9% in the past week. 

And the Northern Virginia region reported 842 new cases, its third highest daily number ever, raising its seven-day average to 443.1, the highest since June 3. The region's average peaked at 685.3 on May 31.

Although it is far more populous, Northern Virginia is now averaging more daily cases than Southwest Virginia, where the average currently stands at 404.1.  Southwest Virginia had been the hottest spot for new cases over the past several weeks.

Hospitalizations continue to increase statewide, as has been seen after previous increases in case numbers. As of Monday morning, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,337 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, a number that remains at its highest level since early August.   

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units around the state also is at its highest level since Sept. 2.

With the increase in cases, average test positivity rates continue to rise. The state's seven-day average now stands at 7.3%.

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 16, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 5.1% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 6.8% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 7.4% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 8.3% Stable
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 9.3% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 7.7% Up
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 7.3% Up

The health department reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Monday, after reporting one on Sunday.   One of Monday's deaths was in Loudoun County.

Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 16, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,698 341 76
Arlington 5,380 561 157
Fairfax 26,829 2,410 610
Fairfax City 184 16 8
Falls Church 82 14 7
Loudoun 8,894 516 136
Manassas 2,151 133 28
Manassas Park 677 59 8
Prince William 15,979 1,045 229
Totals 64,874 5,095 1,259
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 638 55 6
Spotsylvania 2,770 168 56
Stafford 2,798 180 22
Fauquier 1,264 62 28
Culpeper 1,787 103 18

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 842 new cases, 1 new death.  

  • Statewide: 2,677 new cases, 6 new deaths.

  • Statewide Testing: 17,396 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 64,874 cases, 1,259 deaths.

  • Statewide: 204,637 cases, 3,806 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.94 million diagnostic tests (3.18 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,337  (up from 1,284 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 263 (up from 252 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 22,362 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,014 as of Saturday(highest since data first reported June 23; no report on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard

