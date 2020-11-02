The average number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Virginia topped 1,300 for the first time Monday, the third successive day the state has hit a new peak.
After recording 1,026 new cases Monday, typically a day on which fewer cases are reported, the Virginia Department of Health says the statewide seven-day average is 1,306.1 per day, topping the previous high set Sunday.
Northern Virginia's caseload continues to increase as well, with 311 new cases reported Monday, raising the region's seven-day average to 322.3. That's the highest the regional average has been since June 11.
Southwest Virginia, which has driven much of the state's recent spike, reported only 286 new cases Monday, but its seven-day average ticked up slightly to 415.1.
The state's seven-day average test positivity rate continues to rise and is now at 5.8%. It was as low as 4.5% on several occasions during a 22-day run under 5% in late September and early October.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 2, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|4.4%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|4.2%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|5.3%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|6.2%
|Stable
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|7.4%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|5.2%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|5.8%
|Up
The state reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, none of them in Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 2, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|4,363
|325
|74
|Arlington
|4,778
|540
|154
|Fairfax
|24,399
|2,290
|605
|Fairfax City
|165
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|78
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|8,048
|488
|132
|Manassas
|2,065
|132
|27
|Manassas Park
|660
|58
|8
|Prince William
|14,660
|1,015
|223
|Totals
|59,216
|4,875
|1,238
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|600
|53
|6
|Spotsylvania
|2,518
|156
|55
|Stafford
|2,464
|172
|21
|Fauquier
|1,129
|56
|27
|Culpeper
|1,410
|97
|18
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 311 new cases, 0 new deaths.
Statewide: 1,026 new cases, 11 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 15,496 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 59,216 cases, 1,238 deaths.
Statewide: 182,418 cases, 3,658 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.66 million diagnostic tests (2.87 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,031 (up from 1,012 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 214 (down from 228 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 20,124 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 632 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
Yup, it's fall. The common cold is back, this year it has a new name though.
I doubt state voter suppression efforts will have any effect on the election.
No worries I have enough toilet paper to last several years.
