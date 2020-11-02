Virginia COVID-19 case average 11.2.20

Virginia hit a third peak for new COVID-19 cases over Halloween weekend, and numbers continued to rise Monday. 

 InsideNoVa Graphic

The average number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Virginia topped 1,300 for the first time Monday, the third successive day the state has hit a new peak. 

After recording 1,026 new cases Monday, typically a day on which fewer cases are reported, the Virginia Department of Health says the statewide seven-day average is 1,306.1 per day, topping the previous high set Sunday. 

Northern Virginia's caseload continues to increase as well, with 311 new cases reported Monday, raising the region's seven-day average to 322.3.  That's the highest the regional average has been since June 11. 

Southwest Virginia, which has driven much of the state's recent spike, reported only 286 new cases Monday, but its seven-day average ticked up slightly to 415.1. 

The state's seven-day average test positivity rate continues to rise and is now at 5.8%. It was as low as 4.5% on several occasions during a 22-day run under 5% in late September and early October. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 2, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 4.4% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 4.2% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 5.3% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 6.2% Stable
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 7.4% Down
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 5.2% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 5.8% Up

The state reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, none of them in Northern Virginia.  

Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 2, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,363 325 74
Arlington 4,778 540 154
Fairfax 24,399 2,290 605
Fairfax City 165 14 8
Falls Church 78 13 7
Loudoun 8,048 488 132
Manassas 2,065 132 27
Manassas Park 660 58 8
Prince William 14,660 1,015 223
Totals 59,216 4,875 1,238
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 600 53 6
Spotsylvania 2,518 156 55
Stafford 2,464 172 21
Fauquier 1,129 56 27
Culpeper 1,410 97 18

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 311 new cases, 0 new deaths.  

  • Statewide: 1,026 new cases, 11 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 15,496 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 59,216 cases, 1,238 deaths.

  • Statewide: 182,418 cases, 3,658 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.66 million diagnostic tests (2.87 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,031  (up from 1,012 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 214 (down from 228 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 20,124 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 632 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

(3) comments

Halyork

Yup, it’s fall. The common cold is back, this year it has a new name though.

Report Add Reply
Soily

I doubt state voter suppression efforts will have any effect on the election.

Report Add Reply
covid2021
covid2021

No worries I have enough toilet paper to last several years.

Report Add Reply

