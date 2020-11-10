As the state continues to set new highs for the number of daily COVID-19 cases and Northern Virginia nears the range of substantial community transmission, Gov. Ralph Northam has called a news conference Tuesday afternoon to update the state's response to the pandemic.

Northam has threatened to re-impose restrictions if the spread of the virus continues, especially in sparsely populated Southwest Virginia, which currently has the most cases and hospitalizations.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,435 new cases statewide on Tuesday, following 1,302 on Monday. That raised the state's seven-day average to a new high of 1,461.9. The average has increased 10.4% in the past week and 33.7% in the past two weeks, when Northam gave his last update.

In Northern Virginia, 340 new cases were reported Tuesday, following 374 on Monday. The region's seven-day average is now at 374.3, the highest it has been since June 9. Northern Virginia's average peaked at 685.3 on May 31.

In a separate weekly update, the health department said Northern Virginia is now approaching the range of substantial community transmission of the virus, a level it last reached in early August - and then just for one week. The central, near southwest and far southwest regions of the state are already experiencing substantial community transmission, the department said.

Southwest Virginia reported 438 new cases on Tuesday, raising its seven-day average slightly to 418.4. That region has been the hardest hit by the latest surge and has the most patients currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus, 316, its highest number to date. In Northern Virginia, 272 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. That's far below the peak of 818 on April 30, but the number had been as low as 183 on Oct. 5.

Statewide, 1,174 patients were hospitalized Tuesday morning, the most since Aug. 27. In addition, the number of COVID-19 patients in licensed nursing facilities also hit 791 on Tuesday, the highest level since that number began to be reported on June 23.

With the increase in cases, the state's seven-day average test positivity rate has also increased and now stands at 6.2%. It was as low as 4.5% on several occasions during a 22-day run under 5% in late September and early October.

The health department reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday. Four of those were in Northern Virginia: two in Prince William County, one in Fairfax County and one in the city of Manassas.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 340 new cases, 4 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,435 new cases, 13 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 17,809 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 62,112 cases, 1,249 deaths.

Statewide: 194,912 cases, 3,726 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.82 million diagnostic tests (3.05 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,174 (up from 1,127 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 224 (up from 214 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 21,716 total

Nursing Home Patients: 791 (up from 760 on Saturday and highest since data first reported June 23; no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.