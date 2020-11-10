COVID burden and transmission 11.10.20

Based on data through Nov. 7, Northern Virginia is approaching the range of substantial community transmission of COVID-19.

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

As the state continues to set new highs for the number of daily COVID-19 cases and Northern Virginia nears the range of substantial community transmission, Gov. Ralph Northam has called a news conference Tuesday afternoon to update the state's response to the pandemic. 

Northam has threatened to re-impose restrictions if the spread of the virus continues, especially in sparsely populated Southwest Virginia, which currently has the most cases and hospitalizations. 

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,435 new cases statewide on Tuesday, following 1,302 on Monday.   That raised the state's seven-day average to a new high of 1,461.9. The average has increased 10.4% in the past week and 33.7% in the past two weeks, when Northam gave his last update.  

In Northern Virginia, 340 new cases were reported Tuesday, following 374 on Monday. The region's seven-day average is now at 374.3, the highest it has been since June 9.  Northern Virginia's average peaked at 685.3 on May 31. 

In a separate weekly update, the health department said Northern Virginia is now approaching the range of substantial community transmission of the virus, a level it last reached in early August - and then just for one week.  The central, near southwest and far southwest regions of the state are already experiencing substantial community transmission, the department said. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 10, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 4.2% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 4.9% Stable
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 5.9% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 6.6% Down
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 8.0% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 6.6% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 6.2% Up

Southwest Virginia reported 438 new cases on Tuesday, raising its seven-day average slightly to 418.4.  That region has been the hardest hit by the latest surge and has the most patients currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus, 316, its highest number to date.  In Northern Virginia, 272 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. That's far below the peak of 818 on April 30, but the number had been as low as 183 on Oct. 5.

Statewide, 1,174 patients were hospitalized Tuesday morning, the most since Aug. 27. In addition, the number of COVID-19 patients in licensed nursing facilities also hit 791 on Tuesday, the highest level since that number began to be reported on June 23. 

With the increase in cases, the state's seven-day average test positivity rate has also increased and now stands at 6.2%. It was as low as 4.5% on several occasions during a 22-day run under 5% in late September and early October.      

The health department reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday. Four of those were in Northern Virginia:  two in Prince William County, one in Fairfax County and one in the city of Manassas.  

Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 10, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,533 334 76
Arlington 5,093 546 155
Fairfax 25,593 2,354 607
Fairfax City 175 16 8
Falls Church 78 13 7
Loudoun 8,486 508 134
Manassas 2,113 133 28
Manassas Park 674 58 8
Prince William 15,367 1,032 226
Totals 62,112 4,994 1,249
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 622 54 6
Spotsylvania 2,648 160 55
Stafford 2,628 176 22
Fauquier 1,182 59 27
Culpeper 1,635 101 18

 LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 340 new cases, 4 new deaths.  

  • Statewide: 1,435 new cases, 13 new deaths.

  • Statewide Testing: 17,809 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 62,112 cases, 1,249 deaths.

  • Statewide: 194,912 cases, 3,726 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.82 million diagnostic tests (3.05 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,174  (up from 1,127 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 224 (up from 214 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 21,716 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 791 (up from 760 on Saturday and highest since data first reported June 23; no report on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

