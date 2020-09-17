COVID-19 deaths in Virginia 9.17.20

This week's surge in reported deaths caused by COVID-19 has pushed Virginia's total close to 3,000 fatalities. 

 InsideNoVa graphic from Virginia Department of Health data

Virginia's death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to climb as the state works its way through a backlog of death certificates filed in recent weeks that weren't processed in a timely manner. 

The Virginia Department of Health reported 36 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total since Monday to 196 - the highest four-day total since the pandemic began.  

The health department said that due to a system error death certificates from the past three to four weeks had been held up in its central office and not properly transferred to the epidemiological team for reporting.   

Of the new deaths reported Thursday, only two were in Northern Virginia -- one in Loudoun County and one in Fairfax County.   

The state has now reported 2,920 deaths related to COVID-19, with 1,146 of those in Northern Virginia.   

Statewide, 1,101 new cases of coronavirus were reported Thursday as the health department reported results of 22,161 diagnostic tests.  That was the second highest number of test results reported in a single day. The state's seven-day average of new cases fell to 991. 

Northern Virginia reported 242 new cases Thursday, in line with recent averages. The region's seven-day average stands at 224 new cases per day.     

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 17, 2020.

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,649 306 66
Arlington 3,791 491 146
Fairfax 19,921 2,123 573
Fairfax City 133 13 7
Falls Church 67 11 6
Loudoun 6,567 420 120
Manassas 1,874 127 24
Manassas Park 599 55 8
Prince William 11,883 894 196
Totals 48,484 4,440 1,146
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 523 49 5
Spotsylvania 2,060 130 42
Stafford 1,904 150 13
Fauquier 885 46 21
Totals 5,372 375 81

With the large number of test results reported, the state's seven-day average test positivity rate fell to 6.7%.

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 17, 2020.

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 5.2% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 4.2% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 4.8% / Aug. 6 6.3% Stable
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.4% / Aug. 1 8.2% Stable
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 6.9% / July 24 8.4% Stable
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 6.2% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 5.7% / June 23 6.7% Down

Statewide hospitalizations for the virus fell to 995 on Thursday, the same as Saturday's level and the lowest since July 9. In Northern Virginia, 240 patients were hospitalized, generally in line with the trend since early summer.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 242 new cases, 2 new deaths

  • Statewide: 1,101 new cases, 36 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 22,161 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 48,484 cases, 1,146 deaths

  • Statewide: 137,460 cases, 2,920 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.82 million diagnostic tests (1.96 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 995 (down from 1,027 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 225 (up from 212 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 16,671 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 580 confirmed positive cases (down from 608 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard

