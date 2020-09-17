Virginia's death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to climb as the state works its way through a backlog of death certificates filed in recent weeks that weren't processed in a timely manner.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 36 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total since Monday to 196 - the highest four-day total since the pandemic began.

The health department said that due to a system error death certificates from the past three to four weeks had been held up in its central office and not properly transferred to the epidemiological team for reporting.

Of the new deaths reported Thursday, only two were in Northern Virginia -- one in Loudoun County and one in Fairfax County.

The state has now reported 2,920 deaths related to COVID-19, with 1,146 of those in Northern Virginia.

Statewide, 1,101 new cases of coronavirus were reported Thursday as the health department reported results of 22,161 diagnostic tests. That was the second highest number of test results reported in a single day. The state's seven-day average of new cases fell to 991.

Northern Virginia reported 242 new cases Thursday, in line with recent averages. The region's seven-day average stands at 224 new cases per day.

With the large number of test results reported, the state's seven-day average test positivity rate fell to 6.7%.

Statewide hospitalizations for the virus fell to 995 on Thursday, the same as Saturday's level and the lowest since July 9. In Northern Virginia, 240 patients were hospitalized, generally in line with the trend since early summer.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 242 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide: 1,101 new cases, 36 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 22,161 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 48,484 cases, 1,146 deaths

Statewide: 137,460 cases, 2,920 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.82 million diagnostic tests (1.96 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 995 (down from 1,027 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 225 (up from 212 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 16,671 total

Nursing Home Patients: 580 confirmed positive cases (down from 608 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.