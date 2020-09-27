Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 fell to their lowest levels statewide in nearly three months, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Sunday morning.
The association, which has been providing data on COVID-19 patients at the state's 115 hospitals since early April, said 868 patients were hospitalized, the lowest level since July 6, when only 783 were hospitalized. Hospitalizations statewide peaked at 1,625 on May 8. The number of hospitalized patients has tended to be lower on weekends, but it has now been fewer than 1,000 every day since Sept. 17.
The number of patients being treated in intensive care units also fell to 198, also the lowest level since July 6, when 194 patients were in ICUs.
In Northern Virginia, 196 patients were hospitalized, according to Sunday's report, slightly above the 184 hospitalized on July 26, when that measure hit its lowest level. Northern Virginia hospitalizations peaked at 818 on April 30.
Virginia's seven-day average test positivity rate for COVID-19 remained at 4.8%, according to Sunday's report from the Virginia Department of Health, the same average rate as Saturday and the second straight day it has been below the key level of 5%.
The state has now surpassed nearly 2 million diagnostic tests, although only about 9,800 test results were reported Sunday, fewer than in previous days. In Northern Virginia, the Fairfax and Prince William health districts set new lows for average test positivity rates based on Sunday's report.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|4.9%
|Stable
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.0%
|Down
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|4.6% / Sept. 27
|4.6%
|Down
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.4% / Aug. 1
|5.2%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|6.5% / Sept. 27
|6.5%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|4.8%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.8% / Sept. 26 & 27
|4.8%
|Stable
The state reported 736 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, as the seven-day average fell to 804.7, the lowest level since July 13. In Northern Virginia, 224 new cases were reported, and the seven-day average ticked up slightly to 190.
The state reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday; none of those was in Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,814
|320
|69
|Arlington
|3,951
|498
|149
|Fairfax
|20,801
|2,153
|586
|Fairfax City
|137
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|70
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|6,816
|429
|124
|Manassas
|1,920
|128
|25
|Manassas Park
|612
|54
|8
|Prince William
|12,449
|909
|203
|Totals
|50,570
|4,518
|1,179
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|539
|49
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,136
|133
|44
|Stafford
|2,012
|158
|17
|Fauquier
|936
|47
|25
|Totals
|5,623
|387
|91
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 224 new cases, 0 new deaths
Statewide: 736 new cases, 15 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 9,785 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 50,570 cases, 1,179 deaths
Statewide: 146,144 cases, 3,159 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2 million diagnostic tests (2.15 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 868 (down from 924 the previous day and lowest since July 6)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 198 (down from 202 the previous day and lowest since July 6)
Patients Discharged: 17,443 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 509 as of Saturday (not reported on Sundays or Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
