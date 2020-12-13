As the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine rolled out of a Pfizer plant in Michigan on Sunday morning, a record 2,154 Virginians were hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and caseloads and deaths continued to increase.

The number of hospitalized patients statewide was up about 200 from a week ago and nearly 400 from two weeks ago as the the recent surge begin to translate into more serious cases, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. On Saturday, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units, 440, was the highest since April 12, and the number on ventilators, 229, was the most since April 23. Both of those numbers did come down a bit Sunday.

In Northern Virginia, 556 patients were hospitalized Sunday morning, a level not seen since early June, although well below the peak of 808 on April 30.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,294 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, following 4,177 on Saturday. Sunday's report marked the ninth straight day with more than 3,000 new cases statewide, a number that had been reached only twice previously during the pandemic -- both times in late November. The state's seven-day average of new cases hit its seventh straight high on Saturday at 3,920.3 before falling slightly Sunday to 3,836.6. The average is 155% higher, or 2 1/2 times, than it was a month ago.

In Northern Virginia, 1,013 new cases were reported Sunday, following 1,088 on Saturday. The region's seven-day average hit a new high of 1,124.4 on Saturday before falling Sunday to 1,108.3. The average was as low as 160.1 in early October.

Deaths from the virus, which are a lagging indicator, are also continuing to increase. The state reported 39 new deaths on Saturday and two on Sunday. Saturday's deaths included eight in Fairfax County, which has the most deaths of any jurisdiction in the state, and two in Prince William County.

The reports come as new restrictions imposed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam are set to take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. They include a curfew between midnight and 5 a.m., an enhanced mask mandate, and a cap on all social gatherings of 10 people, down from 25 previously.

Average test positivity rates continued to stabilize and have even fallen slightly in some of the region's health districts as the pace of testing has picked up again following a lull over Thanksgiving weekend.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,013 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 3,294 new cases, 2 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 31,966 PCR diagnostic test results reported.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 86,893 cases, 1,332 deaths

Statewide: 281,909 cases, 4,441 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.7 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.33 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 12

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,154 (up from 2,117 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 2,154 reached Dec. 13.

Patients in ICU: 426 (down from 440 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 26,503 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,265 as of Saturday (no report Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.