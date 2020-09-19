Virginia's test positivity rate for COVID-19 is declining to levels not seen since late June in part due to an increased number of test results reported the past three days, the Virginia Department of Health said Saturday.

The decline comes even as the health department works through reporting a backlog of death certificates from the past three to four weeks. An additional 41 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, with 10 of those in Northern Virginia. That's the most single-day deaths reported in Northern Virginia since June 30 but is likely due to the backlog.

In other coronavirus news:

One of the new deaths is the first in the state for a child, as the health department reported Friday that someone between the ages of 10 and 19 had died of the virus in the southern part of the state.

A report Friday on antibody tests conducted this summer found that 4.4% of Northern Virginians have been exposed to COVID-19, nearly twice the state average. Hispanics and those living in multifamily homes were more likely to have been exposed.

James Madison University, which stopped in-person classes and sent students home last week, is planning to reopen on Oct. 5 with tighter restrictions in place designed to stop the spread of the virus and more rooms to accommodate quarantining students.

The new deaths reported Saturday included five in Fairfax County, which has the most deaths in the state, three in Prince William County, and one apiece in Loudoun County and Alexandria. Virginia's total deaths caused by COVID-19 now stands at 2,990, with 1,160 in Northern Virginia. The Department of Health said it continues to work through a backlog of death certificates filed over the past few weeks; that backlog is expected to be cleared by Monday.

Saturday's update from the state health department showed 993 new cases statewide, with the state's seven-day average falling to 965. In Northern Virginia, 225 new cases were reported, bringing the seven-day average to 223.

For the third day in a row, the health department reported the results of more than 20,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests, the first time that has happened. The state's seven-day average test positivity rate fell to 6.2%, the lowest level it has been since late June. The positivity rate was as high as 8% in late August. When including antibody tests, the state has now reported over 2 million test results since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus fell again in Northern Virginia to 203, the lowest level since July 27.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 225 new cases, 10 new deaths

Statewide: 993 new cases, 41 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 23,765 diagnostic test results reported (most single-day results since June 12)

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 49,018 cases, 1,160 deaths

Statewide: 139,695 cases, 2,990 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.87 million diagnostic tests (2.01 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 960 (up from 945 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 219 (up from 212 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 16,848 total

Nursing Home Patients: 583 confirmed positive cases (up from 568 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.