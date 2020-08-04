Virginia is joining five other states in a new effort to expand the use of rapid antigen testing for the coronavirus.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the bipartisan interstate compact on Tuesday with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Rockefeller Foundation.
The six states are entering formal discussions with Becton Dickinson and Quidel, the U.S. manufacturers of antigen tests that have already been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, to purchase 500,000 rapid antigen tests per state. By joining together, states are demonstrating to private manufacturers that there is significant demand to scale up the production of these tests, which deliver results in 15 to 20 minutes. Additional states, cities, and local governments may join the compact in the coming weeks.
“The states are leading America’s national response to COVID-19,” Northam said. “We are bringing together this bipartisan, multi-state coalition to combine our purchasing power and get rapid testing supplies to our communities as quickly as possible. The people in our six states want to see action, and together, we’re delivering.”
The interstate cooperative purchasing agreement would provide a platform to buy tests and associated supplies in a sustainable and cost-effective manner, Northam's office said in a news release. In addition, the states would coordinate on policies and protocols regarding rapid antigen testing technology. The Rockefeller Foundation will assist in facilitating financing mechanisms to support this large-scale interstate testing compact.
Maryland's Hogan, a Republican who has been critical of the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said, “With severe shortages and delays in testing and the federal administration attempting to cut funding for testing, the states are banding together to acquire millions of faster tests to help save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Dr. Rajiv Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation, thanked the governors for putting the partnership together. “We are committed to helping communities across America avoid the tragic consequences of this disease by expanding the use of the latest diagnostic and screening tests so those unwittingly spreading Covid can be isolated and supported,” he said.
The governors signed a non-binding letter of intent, which would require final contracts to be signed to be enforceable. "We plan to leverage all available resources, collective expertise and proven cooperative contracting capabilities to enable a national cooperative agreement for national testing and tracing actions, which all interested states and their political subdivisions may participate in," the letter states.
