The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 data website now includes an outbreaks in educational settings dashboard, providing details about outbreaks in kindergarten-12th grade public and private schools by school name.
The dashboard will help schools measure the extent to which the COVID-19 virus is spreading in their localities and guide possible responses to mitigate that spread, health officials said.
Legislation passed by the General Assembly during its recent special session and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam this week requires the health department to report details -- including numbers of cases and deaths -- of all outbreaks required to be reported to it. Previously, the state health department had provided details only about outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
The dashboard currently shows only two school outbreaks - one in Henry County and the other one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg outbreak, at Rivermont School, was first reported Sept. 22 and has resulted in five positive cases. The Henry County outbreak, at Meadowview Elementary School, was reported Oct. 9, and has resulted in between one and four cases. (The health department suppresses the exact number if it's less than five in order to protect individuals' privacy.) Neither has resulted in a death.
The health department considers an outbreak to be two or more related cases that occur in one setting, but it emphasized that its investigation must show that transmission of the virus had to have occurred within the school facility or at a school-sponsored event among students, faculty, staff, or visitors to be classified as a school-associated outbreak. Only cases associated with outbreaks are displayed and not the total number of cases that are students or staff but unrelated to the outbreak.
“Fully re-opening our schools remains a priority as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia's health commissioner. "By providing additional information on where outbreaks are occurring we hope to provide a broader picture of the impact of COVID-19 and help communities decide where to place resources to prevent and control outbreaks."
Where is the daily update on the CV19 cases? InsideNova already missed the update on Wednesday.
